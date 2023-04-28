Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $828,675,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

