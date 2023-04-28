Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $740,290,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $73.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

