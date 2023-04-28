Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,039,460,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SDY opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.96.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.