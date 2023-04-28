Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,039,460,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of SDY opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.96.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
