Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $735.43 Billion in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,431,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 119,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

