Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $709,329,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 244,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.