Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $887,004,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

