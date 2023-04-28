Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 126,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,970,200,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Price Performance
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Kamada Profile
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.