Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $801,959,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,269,000 after buying an additional 135,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,265,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,437,000 after buying an additional 321,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

