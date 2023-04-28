Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $673,800,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $325.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

