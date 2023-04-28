Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,037,532,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

