Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $723,721,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $484.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

