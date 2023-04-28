Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $759.16 Billion Position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,164,830,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAPE. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,063,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

