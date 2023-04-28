ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 30th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 2,435,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 574,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

