ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.83.

ASGN opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

