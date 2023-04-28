ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Truist Financial

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.83.

ASGN Trading Down 4.8 %

ASGN opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $119.21.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

