ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $5,330,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $248.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $638.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.08. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

