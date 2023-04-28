Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 81,092 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,092 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

