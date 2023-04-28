Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.83 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

