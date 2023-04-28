Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,528 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,039 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

