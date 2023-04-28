Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.93 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.92.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PPG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

