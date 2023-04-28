Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.53.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

