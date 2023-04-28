Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

