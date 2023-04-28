Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $124.09 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

