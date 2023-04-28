Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

