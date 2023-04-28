Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.18 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 32.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.52.

Shares of CYBR opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.44.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

