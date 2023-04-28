Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.77.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTW stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average is $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.