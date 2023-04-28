Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

