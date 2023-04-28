Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.41 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $28.84 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

