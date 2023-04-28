Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.11 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 574,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,687,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,586,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $283.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.59.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.