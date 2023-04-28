Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

