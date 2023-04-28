Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,606,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 207,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Shares of FRT opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

