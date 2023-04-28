Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $108.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.