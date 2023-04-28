Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

HIG stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

