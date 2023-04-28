Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,106 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $126.05 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -159.56 and a beta of 1.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

