Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,010 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.