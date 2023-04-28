Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.