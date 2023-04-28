Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.