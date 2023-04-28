Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.