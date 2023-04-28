Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764,671 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $91.32 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

