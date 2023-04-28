Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,025 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,909,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,377,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,206,000 after purchasing an additional 191,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,967. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

