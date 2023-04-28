Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,183 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

