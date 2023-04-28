Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,930 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $167.41 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.