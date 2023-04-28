Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,791 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $172.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.24. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

