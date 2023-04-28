Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,097 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

