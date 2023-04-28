AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Trimmed by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,053,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 3.9 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

