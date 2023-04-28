Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Banner worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Banner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Banner Price Performance

Banner Announces Dividend

BANR opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.