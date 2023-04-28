Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 3,173 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 125,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 589,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.13 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

