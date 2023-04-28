Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 81,760 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 81,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 625,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

