Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $48.79 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.