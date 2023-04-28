Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 20,000 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.51% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $18.41 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

